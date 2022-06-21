Here's When The 2022 Steam Summer Sale Begins

Gamers, are you ready? Perhaps we should be asking your wallets, because they're about to take a pretty big hit. The Steam Summer Sale of 2022 is almost here, bringing with it a truckload of exciting discounts on all kinds of different games. A lot of titles will be discounted, including AAA games that normally cost a pretty penny. Not only that, but the Summer and Winter sales typically offer the biggest savings of the year, so in just a few days, you might be able to snipe some of those games that have been sitting in your wishlist for a while. Below, we'll talk about when the sale will take place and which titles might receive a discount.

Valve announced the upcoming sale in a short and snappy video hosted by the company's community manager. It seems that this time around, Valve has prepared more than just a slew of discounts. Shoppers will be able to collect trading cards and badges to spruce up their Steam profiles during and after the sale, and Valve teases that some new mystery badges might start appearing even before the sale begins, so keep an eye out, because the prices are being cut in just a couple of days.

According to Valve, the Summer Sale will take place between June 23 and July 7, so there'll be plenty of time to pick and choose what you would like to get. The gaming platform gave us a preview of some of the titles that are about to be discounted, ranging from classics to fresh AAA games to niche indie options. Let's take a look at what's in store for this year.