How To Claim GTA Online For Free On PlayStation 5

Claiming "GTA Online" for free is an extremely simple process once you've turned on your PS5, assuming you've already logged into a PlayStation account with a PlayStation Plus subscription attached to it.

If you don't already know how to subscribe to PlayStation Plus, the process is also quite simple; you can go directly to the official PlayStation Plus signup page and follow the instructions on there, but do note that it's a premium service that costs money up-front. The base subscription fee for PlayStation Plus is $9.99 or equivalent.

Once that's all settled, you only need to navigate to the PlayStation Store icon (on the far left side of the dashboard on your home menu screen) where you can simply tap the X button on your DualSense controller to descend into the PlayStation Store interface. For now, "GTA Online" is appearing as the first option on the left once you enter the store, but you can always find it by navigating to the icon that appears as a magnifying glass on the PlayStation Store home menu – immediately to the right of Browse – and then search "GTA Online" once the keyboard appears.

Once inside the "GTA Online" tab, you can simply press the Download button to download "GTA Online" to your PS5 system.