Valve Is Ramping Up Steam Deck Shipments -- So Keep An Eye On Your Email
Remember when PlayStation 5 availability was so scarce that Sony and retailers like Walmart, Target, and Best Buy sent out tweets every week letting anxious buyers know when the console was back in stock? If you made a reservation for the Steam Deck, you might want to keep a very close eye on your email inbox instead of your Twitter feed. Valve has announced that it is ramping up shipments for the highly-anticipated handheld gaming PC.
Valve confirmed that it is speeding up the shipment of the Steam Deck in a tweet on Monday, April 4. On top of expediting the shipping process, the company also said it will be sending out order availability emails once a week, though sometimes it may send out two order emails per week. Unless one of those days is Monday — like today — the days in which those bi-weekly emails are scheduled to be sent out are currently unknown.
When can customers expect to order their Steam Deck?
Valve sends out order availability emails to people who made their Steam Deck reservations in chronological order. The Steam Deck's product page has been updated to clarify when customers can expect to finalize their orders if they made their reservations for Q2, Q3, or beyond and sent a $5 deposit for any model of their choosing.
For example, if you made a reservation for after the third quarter of this year, the earliest you can expect to see your order availability email is October 2022. Those who made their reservations for Q3 can expect the order availability email to hit their inboxes in July 2022. Be sure to check your spam mail if you don't see the message in your primary inbox.
Valve ramping up Steam Deck shipments comes nearly a month after it added support for Windows by making key drivers available for anyone to download. At this point in time, the only version of the operating system that can be installed on the Steam Deck is Windows 10, though.