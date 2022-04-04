Valve Is Ramping Up Steam Deck Shipments -- So Keep An Eye On Your Email

Remember when PlayStation 5 availability was so scarce that Sony and retailers like Walmart, Target, and Best Buy sent out tweets every week letting anxious buyers know when the console was back in stock? If you made a reservation for the Steam Deck, you might want to keep a very close eye on your email inbox instead of your Twitter feed. Valve has announced that it is ramping up shipments for the highly-anticipated handheld gaming PC.

Valve confirmed that it is speeding up the shipment of the Steam Deck in a tweet on Monday, April 4. On top of expediting the shipping process, the company also said it will be sending out order availability emails once a week, though sometimes it may send out two order emails per week. Unless one of those days is Monday — like today — the days in which those bi-weekly emails are scheduled to be sent out are currently unknown.