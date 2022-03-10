Steam Deck Can Now Run Full Windows With These Drivers

While the GPU, WiFi, and Bluetooth drivers are necessary to install Windows on the Steam Deck, they still come alongside a few limitations. The only version of Windows you can install right now is Windows 10, as Steam Deck's current BIOS doesn't have the firmware TPM support necessary to install Windows 11 — although that is expected to ship soon. To make matters even more tedious, audio is currently limited to Bluetooth and USB-C. Valve says it is still working on getting audio drivers in place, so this will change in the future.

The links to download the drivers are found on Steam's Windows Resources page, which is offered as-is because the company is not able to provide "Windows on Deck" support. Valve has also provided the Steam Deck Recovery page in case you mess up on the Windows installation process and need to start from square one.

As for when you'll get your hands on the Steam Deck, those in the Q1 2022 reservation pool who pre-ordered the system will see it arrive on their doorstep by the end of March. Valve posted an update on Tuesday, March 8, that emails for Q2 reservations will start going out in April 2022, meaning those customers will have to wait a little while longer.