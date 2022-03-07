Valve Opens Up On Steam Deck Availability But You May Not Be Happy

Valve has posted an update for its Steam Deck release plans and, well, things are moving but they may not be moving fast enough for everyone. The company has confirmed that it's begun sending out emails for the second wave of Q1 2022 reservations — a task that it says should be completed by the end of March. If the intended schedule holds, email waves three and four should follow on March 21st and March 28th, with emails for Q2 reservations planned to start going out in April of 2022.

The good news is this means more people who put in a reservation should be able to pay for their Steam Deck preorders. Granted it's still based on reservation order, so newer ones will likely still have to wait for a bit (possibly a few months) before Valve contacts them. But Valve has also stated that it's attempting to increase its output in order to better meet demand and hopefully reduce the amount of time customers will have to wait between making a reservation and having a Steam Deck in-hand. And it's planning on expanding availability to more countries by the end of 2022, though Japan is the only example given.