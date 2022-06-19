Solar Flares Are More Dangerous Than You Realized

It's easy to ignore solar flares as they are constantly-occurring phenomena, until an extremely strong one directly impacts Earth, that is. Solar flares are explosive pockets of searing plasma that occur on our star's most active areas, known as sunspots. They're also responsible for numerous events that can shake the planet, particularly the lives of its inhabitants. In the past, such occurrences went by largely unnoticed, until astronomer Richard Carrington documented the first one in 1859, in what's now known as the "Carrington Event" (via NASA).

At the time, the only form of technology adversely affected by this unusual event was the telegraph, which led to sparking fires in electrical wiring, shocking some operators in the process. Nowadays, howeverm the world is more dependent on technology than ever, which can solar flares to a much greater extent. The question now is, how bad will the damage be if a potentially calamitous solar flare hits Earth?