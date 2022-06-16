How Neil deGrasse Tyson Feels About The Privatization Of Space Exploration

Neil deGrasse Tyson has, for some time now, thought it delusional to believe that SpaceX, or any company for that matter, is going to lead the charge into the final frontier because the endeavor is just too costly. After all, exploring the cosmos is very expensive, very dangerous, and defies every common-sense business model needed to make money. Instead, Tyson believes a private company will need to be supplemented by large entities, like NASA or even whole countries, that have much broader expectations for a return on investment, according to The Verge.

The astrophysicist pointed out that the initial race to the moon in the 1960s was driven by a military need to best the Russians rather than purely scientific achievement. And he feels mankind might need another defining event, some motivation, to push space exploration forward again. However, he feels there is great value in what the world's billionaires like Musk, Bezos, and Branson are doing by bringing so much attention back to the advancement of space travel.