Why Humans Will Never Go To Mars, According To Neil deGrasse Tyson

Before we consider going to Mars, it's worth remembering just how dangerous spaceflight can be. To date, 14 astronauts and four cosmonauts have been killed during spaceflight. An additional 13 (astronauts or cosmonauts) have been killed during training or testing for spaceflight. Technically speaking, only three of these deaths occurred outside Earth's atmosphere, beyond the Kármán line, in what's generally accepted as "in space."

As the Daily Mail reports, a variety of experts believe that sending astronauts on Mars missions will result in further deaths. This includes Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX, according to Space.com. "I think the first journeys to Mars are going to be really very dangerous. The risk of fatality will be high; there's just no way around it," said Musk. "It would be, basically, 'Are you prepared to die?' If that's OK, then, you know, you're a candidate for going."

According to SciTechDaily, both SpaceX and NASA are actively working toward sending astronauts to Mars to eventually colonize the planet. Since humanity's successfully landed on our nearby Moon, space agencies have been looking to Mars — the next closest astrological body with the potential necessary for humanity to make the effort to investigate (via European Space Agency).

Space agencies on Earth have been attempting to reach Mars with unmanned craft for decades. We've succeeded in reaching Mars a few times in the relatively recent past — even with probes and remote-controlled rovers aplenty. We've also failed quite a few times — even before we had human astronauts involved. As Popular Mechanics highlights, of the 47 missions to Mars to date, 28 have failed.