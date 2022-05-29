How Researchers Are Fighting Microbes On The International Space Station

You might think that the back of your fridge is gross and hard to clean, but just imagine how much worse the problem could be if you were in space. The Russian space station Mir famously had bacteria and fungi found throughout it (via PubMed) and the International Space Station (ISS) is also known to host a wide variety of microbes (via PubMed). The good news is that you don't need to worry about space-born superbugs, as the microbes found in space are no more dangerous than those found on Earth, according to NASA. However, space agencies still want to find ways to keep the ISS clean from bacteria and fungi so that the astronauts there don't get sick.

"With astronauts' immune systems suppressed by microgravity, the microbial populations of future long-duration space missions will need to be controlled rigorously," said a European Space Agency (ESA) researcher, Malgorzata Holynska (via ESA). "So ESA's Materials' Physics and Chemistry Section is collaborating with Istituto Italiano di Tecnologia, IIT, to study antimicrobial materials that could be added to internal cabin surfaces."

The idea is to create a coating that can be applied to different parts of the space station to neutralize bacteria. Researchers are developing a coating that reacts with ultraviolet light to break down molecules of water in the air. The oxygen is broken down into highly reactive molecules called free oxygen radicals capable of neutralizing bacteria of all kinds. "Bacteria gets inactivated by the oxidative stress generated by these radicals," explained another of the researchers, Mirko Prato of IIT. "This is an advantage because all the microorganisms are affected without exception, so there is no chance that we increase bacterial resistance in the same way as some antibacterial materials."