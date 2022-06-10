Apple Could Launch A 14-Inch iPad Pro With A Mini LED Display Next Year

Apple has been taking significant steps to make the iPad a more powerful computer while still ensuring it does not entirely replace the Mac. At its annual WWDC developer conference for 2022, Apple announced new multitasking tools, including Stage Manager, that overlap in the upcoming versions of macOS and iPadOS. In terms of hardware, too, Apple has been making the iPad bigger to bring it on par with MacBooks, while a smaller 12-inch MacBook seems to be on the list of upcoming Apple devices. A recent rumor adds to this list, suggesting Apple might launch a bigger, 14-inch iPad Pro with a Mini LED display soon.

The rumor comes from Ross Young, a display analyst and Apple supply chain commentator. According to Young, Apple has already begun developing a new iPad Pro model with a 14.1-inch display. As mentioned above, this purported iPad Pro uses Mini LEDs for the display's backlight.

In 2021, Apple began using "Liquid Retina XDR" displays with Mini LEDs instead of the traditional LED-backlit LCDs as seen on older iPad and MacBook models. This is because their miniature size allows Mini LEDs to offer more precise backlighting, providing better contrast and color precision.