Huge MacBook Air Revamp Tipped For 2023

Apple is reportedly prepping for a major revamp to its laptop lineup this year, and the next. According to a report from Bloomberg, the company is working on a 15-inch MacBook Air that will arrive in the spring season next year. This would be the biggest avatar ever in terms of screen size for Apple's Air series of thin and light laptops.

Unsurprisingly, the upcoming 15-inch MacBook Air will reportedly be a stretched version of the M2-powered MacBook Air that was revealed at the WWDC event in June this year. The latest iteration of the MacBook Air is the biggest design overhaul in the product's history, as it ditches the iconic wedge-shaped design that Steve Jobs wowed the world with at the packed MacWorld conference in 2008.

Instead, the refreshed MacBook Air is said to follow in the design footsteps of its more powerful 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro siblings but happens to be a lot slimmer and lighter. Plus, it's rumored to come in two additional trims: a dark blue tone called Midnight and a light gold shade named Starlight. There is no word on the innards, but the upcoming 15-inch MacBook Air will likely use the M2 or a more powerful version of the chip. A previous report from Bloomberg speculated on M2 silicon versions following the same Pro, Max, and Ultra chip succession strategy as its M1 sibling. Moreover, a beastly M2 Extreme with up to 128 GPU cores is also said to be in the pipeline.