James Webb Telescope Suffers Micrometeoroid Impact

The brand new James Webb Space Telescope, still in its commissioning phase and getting ready to release its first full-color images next month, has been struck by a small meteoroid. NASA reported on June 8 that the telescope had been struck sometime between May 23 and May 25, impacting one of the primary mirror segments. However, the agency says that the telescope is still capable of fulfilling all its mission requirements, although there will be some small effects on the data the telescope collects.

The telescope has a large primary mirror measuring 6.5 meters across, made up of 18 different hexagonal segments. The small piece of meteoroid impacted segment C3, which is located toward the bottom right of the mirror. The meteoroid was tiny, around the size of a grain of dust, and so is a type called a micrometeoroid. But these particles can travel at extremely high speeds, including in the region around Webb's orbit around the sun at the second Sun-Earth Lagrange point, which is why they can cause damage to space hardware.

Fortunately, engineers anticipated that micrometeoroids could be a problem for Webb and designed it accordingly. "We always knew that Webb would have to weather the space environment, which includes harsh ultraviolet light and charged particles from the Sun, cosmic rays from exotic sources in the galaxy, and occasional strikes by micrometeoroids within our solar system," said the Webb technical deputy project manager, NASA's Paul Geithner. "We designed and built Webb with performance margin – optical, thermal, electrical, mechanical – to ensure it can perform its ambitious science mission even after many years in space."