The Reason The James Webb Space Telescope Doesn't Have Any Cameras Onboard

When NASA's Perseverance rover landed on Mars in February 2021, we were treated to stunning images of the rover being lowered onto the planet's surface. In the days following the landing, NASA even released video footage showing the rover touching down on Mars. The public loved seeing images of this space achievement up close, and it was managed using small engineering cameras placed all over the rover's Entry, Descent and Landing system (via Space Science Reviews). However, when the James Webb Space Telescope was launched in December 2022, there weren't any images or videos available of the telescope traveling through space and unfurling as it went. So you might wonder: why not? Why weren't there any extra cameras on board James Webb?

James Webb does have science cameras, like its Near Infrared Camera (NIRCam) instrument which will collect highly detailed infrared images of the universe. But it doesn't have any deployment cameras like those Perseverance had on its landing system. And the basic reason for that is the environment in which the telescope operates.

As shared by space.com, Julie Van Campen, deputy commissioning manager for the James Webb Space Telescope at NASA's Goddard Space Center in Maryland, talked in a press conference in January 2022 about why Webb doesn't have extra cameras. Firstly, there was the practical problem that when Webb was being first designed and developed, there weren't many small, rugged and affordable cameras available like there are now. Trying to find a camera which could withstand the harsh conditions of space, like the very cold temperatures, would have been a challenge.

In the cold of space, "Plastics fall apart," Van Campen said, "they shrink and crack glues ... to make something that would work in the cryogenic temperatures on the cold side of the sunshield will take a lot of engineering and design."