Fisker Teases $30k PEAR Electric Car As Ocean SUV Gets An Update

In the same press release, Fisker also announced it amassed over 3,200 reservations for PEAR since February 2022. The PEAR is a smaller and sportier version of the Ocean and will be available in single motor (RWD) or dual-motor (AWD) variants with four optional packages. The PEAR will come with two battery options, including the Hyper Range battery in the Fisker Ocean that delivers 310 miles of range. Additionally, Fisker adds PEAR will feature the industry's first-ever "Houdini trunk," a pioneering alternative to conventional rear cargo hatches, said Fisker. The PEAR will also feature the Ocean's SolarSky panoramic roof that absorbs the sun's rays to deliver an additional 2,000 miles of range per year.

"The impressive number of reservations for the Fisker Ocean proves there's huge interest in our brand and electric vehicles," said Henrik Fisker, Fisker CEO. "The Fisker PEAR's cool new features and technologies — and affordable pricing below $29,900 — are designed specifically for the customer of the future."

Prototype testing for the PEAR EV will begin near the end of 2022, and Fisker will fully unveil the PEAR by mid-2023. Production will start at the Foxconn-owned Lordstown plant in Ohio by 2024. Fisker promises to reveal more details about the PEAR EV throughout 2022. Reservations for the Fisker PEAR EV are still open, and you can place an order at Fisker's official webpage by making a $250 advanced deposit.