Why Cryptocurrency Might Turn Out To Be Worthless, According To A Nobel Laureate Economist

Cryptocurrencies have no dearth of skeptics with relevant domain expertise, and now Nobel laureate Paul Krugman has joined that ever-expanding list of vocal pessimists. Krugman, who was awarded the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences in 2008 for his pioneering work linking trade patterns with geography and globalization, compared the current crypto-verse with the stock and housing market crash of 2008 that led to losses worth over a trillion dollars for investors.

In a scathing opinion article for The New York Times, Krugman used the term Big Short — based on the book "The Big Short" by Michael Lewis that documented the housing market bubble — to describe the cryptocurrency industry as the Big Scam. Krugman further added that the whole ecosystem, especially stablecoins, is a "house built not on sand, but on nothing at all."

One of the key arguments raised by the American economist is why, despite being worth trillions of dollars in market cap, these crypto-assets serve no real purpose when it comes to day-to-day business transactions. Krugman also asks how exactly crypto coins can make transactions easier compared to fiat currency and the existing online banking system. "The answers are always word salad devoid of concrete examples," he adds.