The Volvo Concept Car That Killed Its Boxy Design For Good

When it comes to the world of cars, many things can drive the industry forward. Changing times, demand from buyers — and then there are concept cars. In many cases, concept cars are viewed as gimmicks designed by automakers to brag about what they can really do, but without having to actually design the car well enough to be sold. However, there are a few notable concept cars from history that actually helped change the direction of the companies that designed them. One example of this is the 1992 Volvo Environmental Concept Car, often referred to as the ECC.

This concept car from Volvo was introduced to the world at the 1992 Paris Motor Show, according to the automaker. It wowed the crowd with its advanced use of technology and although many people may not have noticed at the time, it sported something that would put an eventual end to the boxy style that had dominated Volvo cars — and many other brands — up until that point. This car was so special that Peter Horbury, who was Head of Design for Volvo cars at the time of the ECC, said that it was "the car that allowed me to change Volvo forever," according to Volvo.