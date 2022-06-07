iOS 16 Beta May Have Accidentally Leaked An Upcoming Apple Product

It's not unusual for references to unreleased products to appear deep within the code of operating systems. We have had several examples of this happening in the past. In 2018, for instance, we unearthed Google's entire 2018 Pixel lineup courtesy of developer commits for AOSP. More recently, a mysterious Google device with the codename G10 — thought to be a new flagship-class device from the company — was also spotted in AOSP code.

Given that beta versions of upcoming operating systems could be a goldmine of information pertaining to unreleased hardware, it's become a norm for journalists to pour over thousands of lines of code to extract details about potential new releases. And in some cases, they do end up with some degree of success.

In the latest such instance, folks over at 9to5Mac unearthed references to an unreleased Apple device within the just-released iOS 16 Developer Beta code. While the mention of iOS 16 may have made you think the product was an upcoming iPhone 14 model, in reality, the new device could very well be an upcoming model of the Apple Homepod.