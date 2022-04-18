Apple Is Working On A New HomePod With Unexpected Features

This is not the first time Gurman has talked about Apple's plans for a revamped HomePod sporting a camera for video calling features. In 2021, he claimed Apple was working on a HomePod-like product that would also combine the elements of an Apple TV box, which gave it the ability to control video playback and gaming. This is apart from the standard smart speaker features like using Siri for search queries and controlling music playback. Back then, Apple was reportedly very early in the development of the product, and there were chances of the company either giving the product up completely or refining it further to ensure it didn't meet the same fate as the first-generation HomePod.

The original HomePod, which was first announced in 2017, was riddled with issues right from day one. Initially intended to be on sale beginning in December 2017, Apple had to postpone the launch to February 2018. When the product did eventually hit shelves, its $349 price tag put off many users. Even though the product received rave reviews for its excellent sound quality, people did not think that factor alone was enough to command such a premium price tag. The company finally discontinued it on March 12, 2021.

The HomePod was eventually succeeded by the much smaller, less expensive HomePod Mini, which was launched in late 2020. This model saw greater success than the original HomePod, and Apple continues to sell it. It remains to be seen how different a product the upcoming Apple HomePod will eventually turn out to be, but the even bigger question is if Apple will even market the upcoming device as a HomePod.