Is There A Center Of The Universe?

Unlike a Tootsie Pop, the universe doesn't have a center. At least, that's what we know based on our current understanding of the cosmos.

According to "The Big Bang Theory," the universe exploded into existence from a limitless point with unlimited mass called a singularity. That word might sound familiar after the recent discovery of Sagittarius A* — a black hole found in our galaxy, the Milky Way. The center of a black hole is called a singularity.

However, what we typically get wrong with regard to the Big Bang is visualizing it as a typical explosion that starts from a single point, like a bomb. This gigantic celestial explosion was something different in that the very fabric of space and time started expanding, and with it ... the entirety of the universe. And it all grew at the same exponential rate away from every other thing, simultaneously.

It's a complicated concept that can best be visualized using the now famous "balloon analogy," first put forth by English astronomer Arthur Eddington in his 1933 book, "The Expanding Universe." In simplest terms, if you draw a bunch of dots on the surface of a balloon and blow it up, those dots move away from each other in the same manner as galaxies do in the universe. Keep in mind that galaxies don't expand, because they are bound by the laws of gravity within their respective galaxies.