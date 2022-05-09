The US National Science Foundation Has 'Groundbreaking' News About The Milky Way

A few signs point to the U.S. NSF and EHT planning to reveal an image of our local black hole. For one, the event says that the groundbreaking results pertain to the "center of our galaxy." The announcement may not talk about a black hole in particular, but one of the links on the page is "https://beta.nsf.gov/blackholes" — implying that this could really be it. If that proves true, we may be mere days away from seeing Sagittarius A* for the first time.

This seemingly unprecedented announcement will take place on May 12, 2022, starting at 9 a.m. EDT. Although this is an in-person event, it will also be streamed live at the link above, as well as on the official Facebook page for the U.S. National Science Foundation. During the event, multiple experts will be speaking, including research scientists, astrophysicists, and professors from some of the most prominent organizations in the country, such as the NSF itself, MIT, Harvard, Caltech, and the University of Arizona.

Until May 12 rolls around, we won't know with any certainty what exactly it is that the NSF is going to announce. Will it be aliens? A potentially habitable exoplanet? Something else equally fascinating at the very center of our home galaxy? It could truly be anything, but right now, all signs point to new information about the Sgr A*. Whether we'll be getting an image remains to be seen, but even if we only get groundbreaking information without a matching visual, it will still be a huge day for science. Any recent black hole discovery is sure to make the headlines, and the fact that Sagittarius A* is so close to us only makes it all the more exciting.