3D-Printed Living Ear Transplanted To Girl Born Without One

The technology to utilize 3D printing technology to create replacement body parts for transplanting has been around for at least half a decade, complete with an aim to provide people with reconstructive options that aren't limited to prostheses. Before now, 3D printing body parts was a relatively basic process and resulted in products that had some significant limitations. This is why 3DBio Therapeutics successfully grafting a 3D-printed ear – an implant it calls "AuriNovo" — onto a patient is kind of a big deal.

But there's more to it than that. Not only has 3DBio started human grafting tests with 3D-printed biological implants — it's also created the implant using the patient's own cells. By using cells taken from the patient's own ear cartilage, this new type of transplant could result in more compatible implants that require far less invasive surgery to gather the initial cells. Clinical trials are still in progress, so whether or not this would be a definitive improvement has yet to be determined.

The 3D-printed ear you see above is intended for a patient afflicted with a rare congenital condition known as microtia, which prevents one or both ears from fully forming. The 20-year-old woman who has become the first recipient of an AuriNovo implant was born with an under-developed right ear. Her new implant will need some reshaping via follow-up surgeries, which is common with similar implants, but the team is hoping to expand human trials to include more patients between the ages of six and 25 over the course of a study taking place this year.