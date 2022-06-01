This Special Rivian Feature Dates All The Way Back To The 1920s

The Rivian brand is all about modern EV off-road and adventure vehicles. You could literally fill a book with all the gadgets that come with the standard versions of the Rivian R1T — its pickup version — and the R1S, the SUV version. Drivers can also upgrade and order the Rivian Adventure package with their vehicle. And if that doesn't cut it, there is always the Rivian Gear Shop, where users can get anything from Kayak mounts to a complete kitchen to cook in their wild outdoor rides.

For those worried about Rivian's performance and delivery delays, the brand seems to be working hard to turn things around. In May 2022, Motley Fool reported that delays and hikes in prices caused Rivian stock to drop by 70% in 12 months. But the maintains a market cap of $28 billion, four times that of Rolls-Royce, and continues to get good reviews from car sites including InsideEVs and Consumer Reports.

Rivian must maneuver supply chain issues that are affecting the entire EV industry. The company assured it will produce 25,000 vehicles in 2022. Beyond the debate about whether new buyers will be able to get behind the wheel of a Rivian soon, one thing is certain: building a Rivian — with all its endless features — is not like building an ordinary EV. But where did Rivian get its extra gear inspiration? Turns out that one of the most iconic features of the Rivian, the Gear Tunnel, was commonly seen in cars in the 1920s.