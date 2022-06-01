Apple's iPad Production Is Not Only In China Anymore

For almost all of its existing products, Apple is heavily dependent on China, which is home to many of the production facilities the company partners with. While the past few years have seen Apple try to reduce its reliance on China and move at least some of its production facilities to countries like India and Vietnam, progress on this front has been slow.

Apple already manufactures some of its iPhone models in India at two separate iPhone factories owned by Wistron and Foxconn. A third facility from Pegatron is likely to begin operations later this year. However, these production facilities, until now, have only been able to cater to the local demand for iPhones and are yet to emerge as export hubs. This is precisely why most iPhones sold in the U.S. and EU continue to have the 'Made in China' label.

While it may take a couple of years for Apple to offload a significant chunk of its iPhone production line to alternate markets, the company seems to be on the verge of setting up a new production facility for another popular product from its lineup — the Apple iPad.