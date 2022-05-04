China's 'iPhone City' Is Now In Lockdown. Here's What We Know So Far

Zhengzhou may not be the first city that comes to your mind when you think of China. Apple fanboys, however, may be familiar with this city of 12 million people for the sole reason that it houses the world's largest iPhone factory, as noted by SCMP. This Foxconn-owned iPhone production facility has been of particular importance to Apple during the recent surge of COVID-19 cases in China. This is primarily because the facility at Zhengzhou was not affected by the initial lockdowns. For the same reason, it ended up playing a vital role in ensuring that Apple met its iPhone production targets for April 2022.

However, with COVID-19 cases continuing to show an upward trend in China (via NDTV), it was only a matter of time before infections started cropping up across Zhengzhou — and, according to a recent South China Morning Post report, that's what is happening right now. After the city recorded four new COVID-19 cases in China, local authorities passed an order to place the city under an immediate week-long lockdown. This move is likely to have a major impact on Apple's iPhone supply chain, and if the lockdown continues for more than a week, it could also potentially affect the arrival of Apple's next-generation iPhone 14 series.