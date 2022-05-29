How The James Webb Telescope Will Study A Lava-Covered Super-Earth

Astronomers from NASA, the European Space Agency, and research institutions around the world are preparing for the James Webb Space Telescope to begin science operations in summer 2022. Webb, which launched in December 2021, is the world's most powerful space telescope and is set to make huge waves in the study of astronomy by peering "back in time" at some of the most distant galaxies in the universe (via NASA).

But Webb won't only study galaxies and other objects like black holes — it will also change the study of exoplanets, which is the term used for planets outside of our solar system. Current missions like NASA's TESS or the now-retired Kepler Space Telescope discovered planets outside of our solar system, and the total number of exoplanets we know about now numbers in the thousands. However, for most of these planets, we have only basic data like their size or mass and how far they are from their host star. While this is interesting, and some information about the planets' environments like their surface temperature can be estimated, there is a lot we still have to learn about these far-off worlds.

That's where Webb comes in. The telescope is so powerful it will be able to learn more about many of these exoplanets, in particular about whether they have atmospheres and what these atmospheres are composed of (via NASA). Webb's exoplanet studies will include some strange, wild planets, including a lava-covered "super-Earth" and other rocky planets that are similar to Earth but much closer to their stars.