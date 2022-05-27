These Were The Worst Performing Cryptocurrencies Of The Past Week

Since the May 11 Luna crash, cryptocurrencies have continued to lose ground following the bear market trends. On May 25, Motley Fool reported that the selling pressure is still on for cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin struggled to recover but saw its gains disappear rapidly, with a $1.26 trillion, 3.37% drop in 24 hours. Mainstream cryptocurrencies — including Ethereum, Solana, Cardano, XRP, and Dogecoin — followed Bitcoin in its weekly fall. BuyUcoin CEO Shivam Thakral said that investors are looking into cashing out, and those that stay on board crypto are in "wait and watch mode," via Motley Fool. Bitcoin and the top cryptocurrencies, despite their volatility, are known for their strength and resilience. However, other lesser known cryptos — there are more than 19,000 of them today, per Business Insider — have taken a beating.

Business Insider gave the lowdown on the five worst-performing coins for the week. Zcash, Cosmos, Apecoin, Elrond, and Avalanche dropped in the crypto bear market. CoinMarketCap data for May 27 showed TerraClassic USD under by 46.50% in a seven-day drop, followed by Elrond EGLD with a 25.17% drop for the same period. Avalanche ranked fourth with a weekly loss of 22.58 % and ApeCoin followed in the sixth position with a 19.88% fall. Zchash saw a drop of 18.32% in the past seven days and Cosmos, with a market value of $2.8 billion, had a 15.64% weekly loss.