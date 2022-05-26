Elon Musk Just Put Up Even More Of His Money To Fund Twitter Takeover

Elon Musk is apparently throwing more money into his $44 billion Twitter purchase, which might be confusing considering that just last week he was talking about putting the purchase on hold due to allegedly being "misled" about the number of spam-bot accounts on the social media service. It's worth noting that about 23% of Elon Musk's followers are spam accounts, according to an audit from SparkToro that was published on May 15.

In a turn of events, Insider reported in the morning hours of May 26 that Twitter stock has sharply risen by 4.5% following a move made by Elon Musk to push $6.25 billion of his own funds into the tentative Twitter deal. The move, which brings Musk's personal equity in the purchase up to $33.5 billion from $27.25 billion, is visible in a public SEC filing. Given that Tesla stocks have taken a nosedive recently, it does make sense that Elon Musk would pull away from his dependency on Tesla stock value to pay for the ongoing Twitter deal. However, this doesn't necessarily mean that Musk has fully committed to making the purchase, especially since he has already given one major excuse to pull away from the deal thus far, one that critics say has been rooted in triviality. This is in reference to his earlier comments about spambots on the social media service.