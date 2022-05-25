Google Just Delayed The Launch Of The Pixel Fold...Again

We have been hearing conflicting reports about Google's upcoming foldable phone — the Pixel Fold – for a really long time. Once thought to have been canceled, the Google Pixel Fold was back in the news a few weeks ago after a report from a usually trustworthy source indicated that Google had restarted work on the project. According to that report, Google was on track to launch the Pixel Fold by the last quarter of 2022.

Just when you thought nothing could possibly go wrong again, in a fresh twist to the tale, Korean publication The Elec reports that Google has postponed the launch of the Pixel Fold. And this time around, there is no specific timeframe attached to the delay. This would also essentially mean that we should only be expecting the Pixel Fold to be officially announced sometime in 2023 (or later).

While Google continues to remain tight-lipped about the future of the Pixel Fold, The Elec claims that the newest delay is the result of Google not being entirely happy with the first batch of the Pixel Fold prototypes.