What We Know About The Troubled Google Foldable's New Release

Ever since Samsung doubled down on its foldable efforts, we've been hearing about Google wanting to jump onto the foldable bandwagon. The company has been attempting to make a foldable device of its own, and reportedly has had a team of engineers working on Google's first-ever foldable device for a long time now. The much-rumored Google foldable device even received a name and was dubbed the Google Pixel Fold. Through 2021, multiple reports hinted at the Pixel Fold's imminent launch. Towards the end of 2021, though, word on the street was that Google had unceremoniously canceled the Pixel Fold project. The reasons behind this supposed cancellation remained a mystery.

Just over five months since we last heard of the Google Pixel Fold, it seems Google has decided to revive the Pixel Fold project. A series of tweets sent out by Ross Young of the Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) indicates that Google's first foldable device should be officially announced in the last quarter of 2022. Folks at DSCC have been fairly accurate with their past predictions, and it was DSCC's Ross Young himself that informed the world about the Pixel Fold's unceremonious cancellation back in November 2021.