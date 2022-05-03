What We Know About The Troubled Google Foldable's New Release
Ever since Samsung doubled down on its foldable efforts, we've been hearing about Google wanting to jump onto the foldable bandwagon. The company has been attempting to make a foldable device of its own, and reportedly has had a team of engineers working on Google's first-ever foldable device for a long time now. The much-rumored Google foldable device even received a name and was dubbed the Google Pixel Fold. Through 2021, multiple reports hinted at the Pixel Fold's imminent launch. Towards the end of 2021, though, word on the street was that Google had unceremoniously canceled the Pixel Fold project. The reasons behind this supposed cancellation remained a mystery.
Just over five months since we last heard of the Google Pixel Fold, it seems Google has decided to revive the Pixel Fold project. A series of tweets sent out by Ross Young of the Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) indicates that Google's first foldable device should be officially announced in the last quarter of 2022. Folks at DSCC have been fairly accurate with their past predictions, and it was DSCC's Ross Young himself that informed the world about the Pixel Fold's unceremonious cancellation back in November 2021.
What to expect from the revived Google Pixel Fold
In his tweet thread, DSSC's Ross Young revealed that the Google foldable's main display would be similar in size to Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 4. Google's foldable device will also feature a secondary cover display that has become a common trait on foldable smartphones. On the rumored Pixel Fold, this external cover display — at 5.8-inches — will be much smaller than the expected 6.19-inch panel on the Galaxy Z Fold 4. In the same tweet, Ross adds that he would reveal more about the Pixel Fold at a DSCC conference scheduled for next week. Ross also indicated that the Google foldable device should be on sale by Q4, 2022.
A possible Q4, 2022 launch of the Google Pixel Fold also indicates that the device could come right after Google officially releases Android 13. This upcoming Android version is also likely to offer enhanced support for newer form factors, including foldable and flip devices. There have also been rumors about Google intending to position the Pixel Fold as a relatively affordable alternative to the super expensive Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series devices. Current indications are that the Pixel Fold will be priced around the $1400 mark — making it cheaper by a significant $400 compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 3.
Now that Google's foldable intentions have become clearer, what do you think about Pixel Fold's prospects compared to Samsung's upcoming foldable offerings?