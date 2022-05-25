Why You'll Hardly Find Any Porsche 916s On The Road

The Porsche 916 is a very rare and limited prototype sports car built in the early '70s. It could leave a 911 in its dust. Today, 916s are auctioned for an average of $1 million (via Motor Trend). The legend of the Porsche 916 has remained strong for decades, even among Porsche designers.

In 2016, Porsche presented a concept for an all-electric four-wheel-drive sports car, which it called the "Porsche Vision 916." Only a clay model of the Porsche Vision 916 was built, but it went straight into Porsche's Unseen list and became part of its "Little Rebels" collection — five Porsche concept cars that were never made, per HotCars. The futuristic electric Porsche Vision 916 was designed by a team that, when challenged with creating a minimalistic but powerful Porsche, turned for inspiration to the original '70s Porsche 916, which never went into production.

Classic lists two original 916 sold in the past five years. The famous 1972 yellow body 916 was sold in Punta Gorda, Florida, for $957,000 through a Sotheby's auction in August 2020. The equally famous all-black "Brutus" 916 was sold in auction by Artcurial in Paris, France, in February 2019 for 953,600 euros. Given the 916's reputation, why did it never go into production?