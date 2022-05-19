The Reason MoviePass Was Such A Failure

On paper, the idea behind MoviePass looked fantastic: for a set monthly fee, subscribers could attend as many movies as they wanted. Yet, despite its massive popularity, the platform eventually imploded. Subscriptions have proven to be a lucrative business model, generally speaking; they've been creeping up everywhere from video streaming services to automobile manufacturers, so how did MoviePass blow it?

It would be too easy to blame MoviePass's epic failure on mismanagement. The company's botched rollout failed to include every major Hollywood studio, and a hackneyed last-minute attempt at recovery dropped the subscription fee from its original $50 per month to $10 per month. Both fumbles contributed to the company's eventual fall, but neither would've necessarily sunk MoviePass on its own.

You can't even really blame the odd way the program worked at one point — when you signed up for MoviePass, you'd get a debit card sent to you in the mail, which you'd then use to buy a full-priced ticket to attend a movie showing. That turned out to be a rather ingenious way to circumvent the need for direct cooperation from the various film studios. The real reason MoviePass was such a failure may have been a factor no one at the company could've done anything to change.