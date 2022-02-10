MoviePass 2.0 Promises Web3 And Face-Tracking Ads For Summer Relaunch

In addition to paying for credits or swapping them with other MoviePass subscribers, there'll also be a way for advertisers to reward viewers for actively consuming commercials. Dubbed PreShow, the system is effectively a customized pre-roll, which Spikes said could be tied into specific movies. A PreShow for a James Bond movie, for example, might feature fashion from the film, vehicles, or luxury items like jewelry or watches.

Part of the challenge of video advertising, of course, is attention. 70% of video advertising goes unseen, Spikes claimed, admitting that in early tests users would simply start PreShow clips and then ignore them. To get around that, the MoviePass app will use attention tracking – with all data processed on-device, rather than uploaded to the cloud – to make sure people are watching the PreShow clips. If the system believes they've looked away, the video will pause and they'll be prompted to look back again in order to secure the promised credits.

MoviePass

Certainly, given the appeal of MoviePass in its first iteration, there's a demand for people wanting to go to theaters still. Nonetheless, the question remains as to whether MoviePass 2.0 – even with Web3 technologies and fancy eye-tracking – can be financially sustainable in its second attempt. We'll know more closer to the promised relaunch this summer, when all-important pricing for the subscriptions themselves, and details on which theaters will be accessible with those subscriptions, will all be revealed.