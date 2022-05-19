Apple's Mixed Reality Headset Reportedly Just Hit A Big Milestone

Virtual reality fans have been following rumors of an Apple VR headset since rumors of such a device first emerged all the way back in the early 2010s. Even as far back as April 2018, we reported that the wayward Apple headset was rumored to be a standalone mixed reality headset (supporting both VR and AR) that could include an 8K display for each of a wearer's eyes. The rumor mill hasn't slowed down much since then; in January 2022, we reported that Bloomberg had Apple's mixed reality headset pegged for a 2023 release window. This is likely due in part to the ongoing global electronics chip shortages that began back in 2020, at the beginning of the global COVID-19 pandemic, which appears to have taken a bite out of Apple's bottom line in recent months.

Bloomberg is at it yet again, with a sizeable albeit anonymous progress update for the fabled Apple headset that could spell new life in the device's hype cycle. Evidently, Apple's executive board, which includes Tim Cook and eight directors, has officially previewed a finalized Apple mixed reality headset just this past week. This preview was reportedly the culmination of several weeks of ramped-up development on Apple's proprietary rOS — the operating system that will likely be used by the long-awaited and yet-to-be officially announced Apple mixed reality headset.