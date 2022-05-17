Apple's Future Foldable Devices To Borrow A Key Feature From The Kindle Reader

Rumors that Apple is working on a foldable device have been swirling for a while now, but it appears that the company wants to take a rather odd route for making gadgets with flexible screens. According to TFI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is "testing E Ink's Electronic Paper Display (EPD) for future foldable device's cover screen & tablet-like applications." It looks like Apple wants to take a leaf out of Kindle e-readers instead of adopting the industry norm for foldables that favor OLED and LCD tech.

The idea is not unique, but the implications are huge. Take, for example, the Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 2, a laptop that has a full-fledged 12-inch, 2560 x 1600 pixels monochrome display that can be used for sketching, jotting down notes, and checking notifications, among other tasks. It even allows users to engage with Microsoft Office apps, killing the need for opening the laptop's lid.

But the e-ink tech is not limited to a black and white canvas anymore. E Ink, the company behind the EPD digital paper technology, has already introduced the Gallery 3 Color ePaper platform that blends cyan, magenta, yellow, and white shades to produce the full-color gamut in a display with a pixel density of 300 PPI. For comparison, the fifth-generation iPad Air's screen offers a pixel density of 264 PPI.