The Reason The Cadillac XLR Was A Failure

Cadillac adopted the "The Standard of the World" slogan after winning the prestigious Dewar Trophy in 1908, the Nobel Price of car engineering, according to America's Car Museum. The Dewar Trophy is a salute to Cadillac's advancements in precision machining and parts interchangeability. Cadillac won the Dewar trophy again in 1912 for pioneering the electric starter and electric auto lights, further cementing the brand's reputation for producing the world's best cars.

Cadillac recently unveiled its most powerful SUV, the 682-horsepower Escalade-V, and the brand left a lasting impression with its luscious Blackwing sedans. But if there's one thing missing from Cadillac's portfolio, it has to be the two-door roadster. This brings to mind the fabulous Cadillac XLR that first debuted in 2003.

The Cadillac XLR was the automaker's flagship sports car. It had all the necessary elements to make it great. It even spawned a higher-performance model called the XLR-V and is among the first to wear Cadillac's V badge alongside the CTS-V. Despite this, the XLR made its farewell in March 2009 after a short six-year production run.