How To Set Up Universal Clip Board Between Android And PC

If you often copy-paste text between your Android device and PC, you know the process isn't straightforward. Android and Windows aren't tightly integrated, so they often lack built-in cross-platform features like a universal clipboard. A universal clipboard makes copy-pasting between two devices a breeze, without the need for third-party messenger, notepad, or email apps.

You can find hundreds of universal clipboard apps (or cloud clipboards) on the Google Play Store. But most of them are either too complicated to set up or too limited in their functionality, including paid ones. Some only work within the desktop browser and others don't auto-sync when text is copied.

Instead, we'll use free Microsoft products to set up our feature-rich universal clipboard between Android and Windows. The Windows 10 and Android Swiftkey sync support was announced back in 2021. It seamlessly syncs the last copied text over the cloud and pushes it to your Android keyboard. Microsoft also encrypts the clipboard data for better privacy and security, and it's not stored or processed on their servers (via SwiftKey).