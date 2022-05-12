The OnePlus Nord 2T Is Launching Later This Month

Lately, we have been hearing a lot about OnePlus' upcoming mid-range handset — the OnePlus Nord 2T. Rumored to be the successor to last year's OnePlus Nord 2, this device is expected to feature marginal upgrades over its predecessor. We first heard about the Nord 2T earlier this month when press photos of the phone appeared on the Chinese social media platform Weibo. This was followed by a full-fledged unboxing video from a blogger in the United Arab Emirates.

Thanks to these leaks, we know pretty much everything about the phone as far as its hardware specs are concerned. However, while previous reports hinted at the likelihood of the OnePlus Nord 2T launching in May 2022, the actual launch date continued to remain a mystery. Until today, that is.

In a Twitter post, popular leaker Nils Ahrensmeier may have just revealed the launch date for the OnePlus Nord 2T. And in case you're wondering, that date is May 19, 2022. In his tweet, Nils posted an image that appears to be a pre-launch teaser for the OnePlus Nord 2. Note that the poster itself does not talk about the launch date, and the May 19 launch date claim comes from Nils himself.