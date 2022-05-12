The OnePlus Nord 2T Is Launching Later This Month
Lately, we have been hearing a lot about OnePlus' upcoming mid-range handset — the OnePlus Nord 2T. Rumored to be the successor to last year's OnePlus Nord 2, this device is expected to feature marginal upgrades over its predecessor. We first heard about the Nord 2T earlier this month when press photos of the phone appeared on the Chinese social media platform Weibo. This was followed by a full-fledged unboxing video from a blogger in the United Arab Emirates.
Thanks to these leaks, we know pretty much everything about the phone as far as its hardware specs are concerned. However, while previous reports hinted at the likelihood of the OnePlus Nord 2T launching in May 2022, the actual launch date continued to remain a mystery. Until today, that is.
In a Twitter post, popular leaker Nils Ahrensmeier may have just revealed the launch date for the OnePlus Nord 2T. And in case you're wondering, that date is May 19, 2022. In his tweet, Nils posted an image that appears to be a pre-launch teaser for the OnePlus Nord 2. Note that the poster itself does not talk about the launch date, and the May 19 launch date claim comes from Nils himself.
OnePlus Nord 2T: Everything we know so far
Going by the leaked specifications of the phone, the Nord 2T appears to feature marginal upgrades over last year's OnePlus Nord. Thanks to a series of leaked images, we already know that the front façade of the phone looks near-identical to the OnePlus Nord. The rear panel, where the Nord 2T houses the triple camera setup, looks marginally different with a completely different, larger camera bump. Even though the camera bump may look different, initial indications are the phone will retain the same camera sensors (50MP + 8MP + 2MP) from last year's Nord 2.
When launched, the OnePlus Nord 2T is also likely to become one of the first smartphones to use MediaTek's Dimensity 1300 chip. This processor is an upgraded iteration of last year's Dimensity 1200 chip which powered the OnePlus Nord 2. Other features that the Nord 2T could retain from its predecessor include the 4,500 mAH battery and the 6.43-inch AMOLED panel that supports a 90 Hz refresh rate. While the battery capacity remains unchanged, indications are that the Nord 2T will support faster (80 W) charging speeds for the battery compared to 65 W on last year's model. Software-wise, we expect the Nord 2T to run OxygenOS 12 atop Android 12, with possible future updates to at least Android 13.
There is no word if OnePlus has any intentions of bringing the Nord 2T to the United States. Current indications are that the phone will — at least in this initial phase — be made available to consumers in India, the Middle East, and parts of Europe.