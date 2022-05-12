Why You Probably Shouldn't Install Windows 11 On Your Steam Deck Yet

There's a good reason why the Steam Deck utilizes SteamOS in the first place: it's specifically optimized for it. Using any other operating system only leads to a lot of technical hiccups. According to Techradar, switching your Steam Deck OS to Windows 11 can be a daunting task for the tech-inept, and when you do manage to get it running, there will still be a myriad of driver issues to deal with. If that isn't enough, the Steam Deck Windows 11 user experience can even result in frustration, as highlighted by a YouTube video demonstration from Linus Tech Tips.

Given its lack of optimization, various Windows features and interface menus can be seen either not working properly or they're not functional at all. In addition, playing the same Steam Deck games that ran smoothly on SteamOS ended up running badly while on Windows 11. This instability also translated to the hardware, as the Steam Deck's built-in controller worked in some Windows menus but then became completely unresponsive in others. As Valve mentioned, you will also have to resort to Bluetooth or a USB-C adapter for sound as audio drivers aren't supported yet.

To make matters worse, Valve stresses that it won't offer support for any Windows on Steam Deck concerns as well, so if something goes wrong, you're on your own. Besides, having to boot up Windows 11 every time won't make your gaming experience as seamless either, so you're probably better off sticking with SteamOS for now.