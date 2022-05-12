Teenage Engineering OP-1 Field Takes Synthesizer Keyboard To A Strange New Place

Teenage Engineering has carved a solid reputation for itself as a brand that makes meticulously crafted gear with a playfully creative side, including audio gear. The OP-1 synthesizer is one such device, and over a decade since its debut, it now has a successor that offers an updated design and comes with a bold promise of "100 new features." Dubbed the OP-1 Field, the latest portable synth and sequencer from Teenage Engineering doesn't offer a radical design change.

There's a subtle change of color, but the form factor is now a lot slimmer courtesy of an anodized aluminum housing and a low-profile frame married to a floating keyboard. The company has added a high-resolution screen to the OP-1 Field and an upgraded speaker array with louder sound output courtesy of a passive radiator. The device also makes the upgrade to a USB-C port, sturdier line in and out sockets, and headset mic support enabled by a TRRS 4-pole audio jack.

The OP-1 Field also adds a next-gen FM antenna that can both receive and transmit signals. Teenage Engineering is touting a battery life of 24-hours for its latest offering, alongside support for multiple styles, tapes, and recording formats. Buyers also get perks like 32-bit audio, stereo output across the entire signal chain, and a new synth engine.