How To Fix When Steam Won't Run On Mac

With all of the more typical methods exhausted, you should attempt another reinstallation. However, this time you're going to be doing more than just deleting and reinstalling the app. It's also worth noting that this option may not work on every version of macOS as the file sorting may vary from version to version. If you don't see these options, you might want to ask around on the Steam for Mac forum.

You'll still want to go through Finder > Applications and toss the Steam app icon in the Trash, of course. But after that, open Machintosh HD and go to Library > Application Support > Steam and delete everything in that folder except the "steamapps" folder. Absolutely everything else goes in the Trash, but make sure "steamapps" stays exactly where it is. Then empty the Trash. Restarting your Mac at this point shouldn't be necessary, but if you want to do it as a precaution, it won't hurt anything.

Now that the file removal is done, you can download and reinstall Steam like you normally would have before. Start Steam up as usual, and this time, if all the necessary Application Support files were pitched, you should be able to log into your account, access your games library, check your download history, and all the other stuff you could do with Steam when it was working before.