Apex Legends Mobile Finally Has An Official Release Date
"Apex Legends" landed on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation in February 2019, and in less than three years after its launch, the free-to-play battle royale gained more than a million users. Its success story is no secret; the revved-up game is a unique spin on the battle royale genre with 18 "legends" who have extraordinary powers in the same universe as "Apex" developer Respawn's previous game "Titanfall." More interestingly, the battle royale game has been in testing for mobile devices for several months now, according to EA, and Respawn has just announced the release date for the global availability of "Apex Legends Mobile."
The "Apex Legends Mobile" team took to Twitter and YouTube to announce the arrival date for the mobile version. According to the official accounts, the game will arrive on Android and iOS for users across the world on May 17, 2022. Along with the announcement, the official channels also released a trailer for the highly anticipated game.
Mobile-exclusive legends and modes
If a previous leak is to be believed, "Apex Legends Mobile" will come with some features and modes exclusive to the mobile version. The mobile game was reportedly built from the ground up and will allow players to choose from 10 legends at launch. While nine of these legends will be from the desktop and console versions, a leak by Exputer suggests the mobile version will have an exclusive legend named Fade or "Phasing Punisher." The leak claims Fade features red and silver armor and has a skull-like mask that makes him look like another legend, Revenant.
With this release, "Apex Legends Mobile" goes up against the other battle royale games adapted for mobile. The list includes "PUBG," "Call of Duty," "Fortnite," and "Battlefield." In addition, "Valorant" will soon join the clique with its own mobile variant that is in development.
To be able to access "Apex Legends Mobile" right from the time of its launch, you should pre-register for the game. You can head over to the Google Play Store to pre-register for the game on your Android device or book a slot in the queue for your iOS device by signing up on EA's website. By pre-registering, you will also be eligible for some early bird rewards in the form of skins and other cosmetic items when the game launches on May 17.