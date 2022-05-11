Apex Legends Mobile Finally Has An Official Release Date

If a previous leak is to be believed, "Apex Legends Mobile" will come with some features and modes exclusive to the mobile version. The mobile game was reportedly built from the ground up and will allow players to choose from 10 legends at launch. While nine of these legends will be from the desktop and console versions, a leak by Exputer suggests the mobile version will have an exclusive legend named Fade or "Phasing Punisher." The leak claims Fade features red and silver armor and has a skull-like mask that makes him look like another legend, Revenant.

With this release, "Apex Legends Mobile" goes up against the other battle royale games adapted for mobile. The list includes "PUBG," "Call of Duty," "Fortnite," and "Battlefield." In addition, "Valorant" will soon join the clique with its own mobile variant that is in development.

To be able to access "Apex Legends Mobile" right from the time of its launch, you should pre-register for the game. You can head over to the Google Play Store to pre-register for the game on your Android device or book a slot in the queue for your iOS device by signing up on EA's website. By pre-registering, you will also be eligible for some early bird rewards in the form of skins and other cosmetic items when the game launches on May 17.