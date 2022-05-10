How Scientists Measure The Quakes Which Shake Mars

As well as the earthquakes that happen here on Earth, similar events happen on Mars, which is regularly shaken by marsquakes. NASA's InSight lander has an instrument called a seismometer for detecting marsquakes, and in May 2022, it picked up signs of the largest quake ever detected on another planet: a magnitude 5 quake detected on the 1,222nd Martian day of its mission (via JPL). InSight has detected more than 1,300 marsquakes since the beginning of its mission in 2018. It uses its seismometer to pick up the seismic waves which pass through the planet.

By sensing these waves and pinpointing the location where they originated, scientists can figure out information about Mars' interior, such as the size and density of its mantle and core. Before May 2022, the biggest marsquake previously detected was a magnitude 4.2 in August 2021. In light of that, the researchers were excited to record the magnitude 5 quake as it could give some of the best information yet about the interior of Mars, according to the lead investigator for InSight, Bruce Banerdt of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory: "Since we set our seismometer down in December 2018, we've been waiting for 'the big one.'"

This quake is sure to provide a view into the planet like no other. Scientists will be analyzing this data to learn new things about Mars for years to come." The seismometer instrument called the Seismic Experiment for Interior Structure (SEIS) sits under a dome which InSight placed on the Martian surface (via NASA). It takes measurements of the vibrations coming from seismic activity on the planet, while other instruments on the lander measure weather factors like wind, pressure, and temperature.