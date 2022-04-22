The Interesting Seismic Activity We Started To Detect On Mars

Earth isn't the only planet that is shaken by violent quakes. Researchers know that Mars also experiences quakes, called marsquakes, and studying these can help understand the interior of the planet. NASA's InSight mission has been studying marsquakes since its landing in 2018, and has detected frequent seismic activity on the planet.

Marsquakes aren't exactly equivalent to earthquakes, however. The Earth has tectonic plates, floating pieces of the planet's crust that move around and cause earthquakes when they collide or rub together, as well as creating geographical features of the planet like mountains and volcanoes (via National Geographic). Mars doesn't have plate tectonics –- instead, it has one solid plate of crust but inside it has a molten core. Researchers theorized that as the planet cools, fractures can form in the crust plate and these create marsquakes (via JPL).

Now, recent research from astronomers at the Australian National University (ANU) and the Chinese Academy of Sciences has identified previously undetected marsquakes which may be related to volcanic activity beneath the planet's surface.

"We found that these marsquakes repeatedly occurred at all times of the Martian day, whereas marsquakes detected and reported by NASA in the past appeared to have occurred only during the dead of night when the planet is quieter," said one of the study's authors, Hrvoje Tkalčić (via ANU). "Therefore, we can assume that the movement of molten rock in the Martian mantle is the trigger for these 47 newly detected marsquakes beneath the Cerberus Fossae region."