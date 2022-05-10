How To Fix The Android Problem Parsing The Package Error

More often than not, installing Android apps is a breeze. But occasionally, you might run into an error message that reads, "There was a problem parsing the package." The parse error can pop up during or before installation. And while Android doesn't offer any built-in troubleshooting methods for it, there are some simple solutions you can try.

If you've encountered the parse error, chances are you're manually installing the app from a third party instead of the official Play Store. Both sources use the same archive file format called .apk to install your apps. But Google Play Store automatically installs the correct version of the app for your version of Android. The APK files in Google's database aren't corrupted, tampered with, or incomplete. Broken or incompatible packages are the usual suspects for this kind of error. Android can also misidentify and fail to parse the file if its name has been changed.

But the Play Store can (very rarely) return the same error. Sometimes an app might fail to install because it doesn't have the required permissions. Or, Google Play Protect or an antivirus app running in the background could be blocking the installation (via Google Android Support).