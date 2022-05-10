Here's When Intel Will Release Its Arc 3 Graphics

Intel has finally offered an update on the status of its Arc series discrete GPUs for laptops as well as desktops, and it's not a very optimistic one. Intel's Vice President and General Manager for the Visual Compute Group, Lisa Pearce, wrote in a community post that the broader rollout of Arc GPUs was delayed due to some software snags and the pandemic squeezing the supply chain resources. But there's some hope at the end of the day.

Intel's mobile Arc GPUs are currently limited to Samsung's laptops in its home market, but the chipmaker is working with more OEMs such as Acer, Asus, HP, and Lenovo to bring laptops with Alchemist graphics engines to the market. But do keep in mind that we're talking about the entry-level Arc 3 series mobile GPUs here, which come in two flavors — A350M (six Xe cores and six ray-tracing cores) and A370M (eight Xe cores and eight ray-tracing cores).

As for the more powerful Arc 5 and Arc 7 series GPUs. Intel says they "will start becoming available in early summer." The Arc 5 lineup currently has a single member, the A550, which offers 16 Xe cores and an equal number of ray-tracing units. Coming to the Arc 7 series, the A730M model fits in 24 Xe cores and 24 ray-tracing units, while the A730M bumps those numbers up to 32 each.