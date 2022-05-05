14-Inch Lenovo Slim 9i Leads 2022 Laptop Lineup

Lenovo has unveiled a slate of new laptops powered by Intel's new 12th Gen Alder Lake and AMD's latest Ryzen 6000 series processors based on the RDNA2 architecture. Leading the lineup of its fresh laptop portfolio is the Lenovo Slim 9i, a premium 14-inch notebook rocking a 3D glass build with curved sides, Bowers & Wilkins tuned speakers, and hardware-level encryption for protection against malware attacks.

The standout feature of Lenovo's latest machine is the 14-inch 4K OLED display that offers 100% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage, a peak brightness of 400 nits, and VESA DisplayHDR 500 True Black certification. Lenovo Slim 9i will also be available in a trim that tones the resolution figures down to 2.8K (2880x1800) and the peak brightness to 400 nits, but bumps the screen refresh rate to 90Hz.

At the heart of Lenovo's flashy new laptop are Intel's 12th Gen P-series processors (up to the 14-core i7-1280P CPU) paired with up to 32 gigs of dual-channel LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD. The Intel Evo-certified machine offers a 1080p webcam with an electronic shutter for privacy, a trio of Thunderbolt 4.0 USB-C ports, and fast charging support. Tipping the scales at just 3 pounds, the Lenovo Slim 9i starts at an eye-watering $1,799 and will hit the shelves in June.