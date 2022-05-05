Hubble Space Telescope Just Uncovered A Fascinating Discovery

When a star approaches the end of its life and runs out of fuel, it detonates in an enormous explosion called a supernova. These events are dramatic and destructive; they can obliterate nearby stars and would render a planet like Earth uninhabitable if one happened nearby (via ESO). However, the Hubble Space Telescope has recently been studying a tough star that has survived its companion star going supernova, and the data collected could help astronomers learn about how stars evolve and die.

Researchers were looking out for a supernova because they wanted to know what happens to a star's outermost layer, which is composed of hydrogen, during an event like this. Sometimes, after a supernova, there is no evidence of hydrogen at all, which makes researchers wonder what happened to it. To answer that, the group used Hubble to look for examples of these "stripped" supernovae. They found what they were looking for in the 2013ge, which used to be a binary system before one star went supernova and left a companion star behind following the blast.

"This was the moment we had been waiting for, finally seeing the evidence for a binary system progenitor of a fully stripped supernova," said the lead author of the study, Ori Fox of the Space Telescope Science Institute (via Hubble). "The goal is to move this area of study from theory to working with data and seeing what these systems really look like."