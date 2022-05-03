Apple Patents A 2-In-1 MacBook-iPad Hybrid With macOS And Pencil Support

It looks like Apple might be thinking about how it could blend MacBook and iPad user experiences into a single device. Maybe.

As Patently Apple points out, today (May 3, 2022), the US Patent and Trademark Office gave the thumbs-up to a new patent from Apple — one for a "Hinged keyboard accessory having multiple installation modes for a tablet computing device." According to the patent, this accessory could include one or many input devices (keyboard, touchpad, trackpad, etc) that would function with a tablet, along with a "coupling mechanism" that might include a space to store a stylus.

This proposed accessory would, judging by Apple's description in the patent and the associated imagery, attach to a tablet (presumably an iPad) via a connection port of some kind, then function as a more fully-featured keyboard and trackpad (similar to the keyboard on a MacBook). Though right now this is just an accepted patent filing and not an official statement of intent from Apple, so whether or not such an accessory ends up being manufactured is still uncertain.