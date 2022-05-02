What Space Smells Like According To Astronauts

No one can hear you scream in space, but apparently, you can smell. Well, you could smell if you could take off your helmet while floating around in space. But you can't because everyone from movie buffs to hardcore science geeks knows that space is a vacuum with no air. The absence of air is why sound can't travel through space. Essentially, sound waves are just vibrating air molecules banging off each other, so there can be no sound without air. Sorry, Sigourney.

Despite their inability to remove their helmets while on a walkabout, astronauts still say space stinks. So how's that even possible? Spacesuits are designed to protect astronauts from extreme temperatures and radiation while providing a constant supply of oxygen and keeping the suit pressurized. It also filters out any possible "smell" there might be in space.

When the spacewalkers return to their craft, remove their helmets and go through the airlock, they describe smelling a myriad of things from a Nascar race to barbeque, burning metal, brake pads, gunpowder, and even burnt almond cookies.

In an interview with Space in 2009, NASA astronaut Kevin Ford said, "It's like something I haven't ever smelled before, but I'll never forget it." NASA astronaut Don Pettit said it was hard to describe the smell exactly but likened it to "pleasant sweet smelling welding fumes." Shuttle pilot Dominic Antonelli confirmed it was hard to pinpoint but said it was definitely a different smell than anything else. Japanese astronaut Koichi Wakata said he smelled the odor too. While it's still not known for sure where the scent is coming from, there are a few theories that might help explain the source.