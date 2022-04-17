How NASA's Space Suits Have Had To Adapt Over Time

The Space Shuttle program defined modern space suits. During take-off, landing, and while inside the Shuttle, astronauts wore NASA's iconic orange suits. When the time came for spacewalks, they changed into the classic heavy white space suits that are so well known today. These heavy white suits are the same ones NASA astronauts use today on the International Space Station. They come with cool accessories, like the nitrogen-propelled, hand-controlled Manned Maneuvering Unit, which is a type of seat with small thrusters that allows astronauts to navigate in open space (via NASA).

But NASA faced a major suit challenge during the Shuttle era. The agency used to tailor and customize each suit, taking into consideration the astronaut's height, weight, and other measurements. The Space Shuttle Program, on the other hand, flew 135 missions and took 355 astronauts to space, as reported by Space.com. Using a single suit for each astronaut became an impossibly expensive approach.

To get through this problem NASA created a "plug-n-play" suit. Former astronaut Bonnie Dunbar explains that by combining different parts, 18 suits were built for hundreds of astronauts. Helmets came in one size, but Hard Upper Torso units came in five different sizes, and arm and leg lengths could be adjusted but only came in two diameter options. Astronauts could also choose from two sizes of boots and customized gloves.

"Not all selected and trained [Shuttle] astronauts could fit into or function in the suit, and many crewmembers experienced shoulder injuries, pressure points, fingernail loss, and nearly a 50% loss of effective strength due to the pressure resistance of the suit," Dunbar reveals.

Dunbar is now focused on developing 3D spacesuit printing technology. On February 25, 2022, NASA selected her project for development through the Innovative Advanced Concepts (NIAC) Program. She believes that in the future, astronauts living on Mars, or traveling on long deep space journeys, will step into a 3D scanner and have a customized, sleek, and effective 3D suit printed out.